Former KTLA Reporter Brandon Lee Shares Hope For Recovery | Keepin’ It Friel

Posted 5:51 AM, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 05:47AM, December 11, 2019

Keepin’ it Friel this week is Brandon Lee, a main news anchor in Phoenix, AZ, and the author of “Mascara Boy.” While Brandon was working as a reporter at KTLA 5 News, he hit rock bottom by overdosing twice in one week on booze, meth and GHB. He’s now coming up on a decade sober and enjoys spreading a message of hope towards recovery.

