Gardena Police Release Videos in Search for Suspect in Killing of Local Rapper

Gardena police released two clips of home surveillance video Wednesday as they asked for the public’s help finding a silver car seen near the scene of the fatal drive-by shooting of a local rapper last month.

Andrew Lavelle Price II, a 36-year-old rapper known as YG Soprano and Boobie, was shot and killed in the 13300 block of Wilkie Avenue on Nov. 30 about 8:49 p.m., according to Gardena Police Lt. Christopher Cuff.

Cuff said Price was rushed to Harbor-UCLA Medical Center in Torrance, where he died of his wounds.

As detectives continue to investigate, police are focusing in on a silver sedan seen driving by homes in the Gardena neighborhood around the time shots were fired. A 3-second clip released by police shows the car on the night of the killing passing by at 8:50 p.m., within a minute of when police believe the shooting occurred.

The other video shows what appears to be possibly the same car driving by the same homes another time. There’s no time stamp on that video but the slightly lighter shade of sky makes it appear either around dawn or sunset.

Shots were fired from two vehicles at Price, who grew up in the same neighborhood where he was killed, according to the Los Angeles Sentinel. He was a resident of Placentia and also went by the names Deviossi and Young Saprano as an artist, the newspaper reported.

The Sentinel reported Price’s career hit some commercial success as part of the early 2000s rap group Da Hood.

Cuff said police want anyone with information about the car or its driver to come forward. He also said the driver of the sedan is not being considered a suspect but rather just a point of interest so far.

Authorities do not yet have a suspected motive, Cuff said. “We’re not inclined to say anything just yet.”

Anyone with information can reach Detective Roberto Rosales 310-217-9653 or Detective Hugo Gualotuna at 310-217-9639.