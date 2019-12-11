Husband Charged With Murder in Death of Wife in Lake Elsinore: Sheriff

The Riverside County District Attorney’s Office has charged a man with murder in the death of his wife last week in Lake Elsinore, authorities said Wednesday.

Marchillo Hill was detained Friday by officers in Hawthorne before homicide investigators took him into custody, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. He was later booked into Robert Presley Detention Center on suspicion of murder.

The charges were filed against him on Tuesday, according to sheriff’s officials.

Hill’s wife, Vonshon Walker, was unresponsive and family members were performing CPR when sheriff’s deputies arrived to a home in the 1000 block of Monroe Street last week, according to sheriff’s officials. They were called to the residence on Dec. 4 about 2:30 p.m.

Paramedics arrived soon after and attempted life-saving measures but Walker was pronounced dead, authorities said.

Sheriff’s officials have not said how Walker died or why Hill is suspected as the killer.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information can reach Central Homicide Investigator Louriero at 951-955-2777 or Lake Elsinore Station Investigator Posson at 951-245-3300.