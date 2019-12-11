× LAPD Hollywood Division Tests Out Tesla Patrol Car

Officers from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Hollywood Division will be sporting a new set of wheels over the next few months after the station volunteered to test out a Tesla police cruiser.

The Tesla Model S, adorned with a traditional black-and-white LAPD paint job, was debuted on Twitter.

“As @LAPDHQ moves to be more environmentally conscious, we at @LAPDHollywood were happy to volunteer to try out a @Tesla patrol vehicle!” LAPD Capt. Steve Lurie wrote. “Stop and say hi if you see us on “all electric” patrol for the next few months.”

The starting price of consumer versions of the Tesla Model S start around $75,000.

A Tesla Model S being used as a patrol vehicle by the Femont Police Department ran out of charge during a pursuit through the Bay Area in September.

