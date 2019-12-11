Man Accused of Murder After Intentionally Striking, Killing Man With Muscle Car in Hemet: Police

A Hemet man accused of intentionally striking and killing another man with a Dodge Challenger last week turned himself in to investigators on Wednesday, officials said.

Andrew Adam Hampton, 23, was booked on suspicion of murder and attempted murder in connection with the deadly and allegedly intentional collision, which took place about 7:40 p.m. Friday in a residential neighborhood in the 3200 block of Warley Road, according to Hemet Police Department Sgt. Gabriel Gomez.

James Gauthier Jr., 46, described as transient, died what officials described as a vehicular attack, Riverside County coroner’s records show.

“Investigators on scene determined the event was not a collision but an intentional act resulting in a death,” Gomez said in a written statement. “The responsible party fled the scene in a 2015-2017 Dodge Challenger.”

Hampton turned himself in at the Hemet Police Department about 10:45 a.m., according to Gomez.

“The vehicle used in this incident was located and collected as evidence,” the sergeant added.

No information regarding a motive in the alleged killing was released.

Bail for Hampton was set at $2 million pending legal proceedings, officials said.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Hemet Police Department’s anonymous tip line at 866-640-8477.