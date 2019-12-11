× Ventura Man Awaiting Trial in Rape Case Accused of Attempting to Hire Hitman to Kill Victim

A Ventura man awaiting trial for allegedly attacking and raping a woman during a burglary in February is now also accused of trying to hire a hitman to kill the victim in the case, prosecutors said.

Omar Velazquez Lara, 34, was first arrested on the day of the alleged sexual assault on Feb. 16, according to the Ventura County District Attorney’s Office and county booking records. He has since been charged with crimes including rape, burglary and dissuading a witness by force or threat and denied each of the allegations.

But he now faces additional charges of conspiracy to commit murder and solicitation of murder, prosecutors said Wednesday.

“While in custody, Lara attempted to hire someone to murder the alleged victim in his pending case,” the district attorney’s office said in a written statement.

With the new charges, Lara faces up to 81 years to life in state prison if convicted as charged, officials said.

Further details on the alleged murder-for-hire plot were not available.

Bail for Lara was set at $720,000, records show. He’s scheduled to return to Ventura County Superior Court for a hearing on Feb. 19.