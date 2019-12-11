× Massive ‘Field of Light’ Art Exhibit in Paso Robles Extended Through June

The outdoor light exhibit created by British artist Bruce Munro in a Paso Robles field has been a big hit. Now organizers have extended the run through the end of June because of “overwhelming public demand,” according to a news release Tuesday. “Field of Light at Sensorio” planted more than 58,000 solar-powered stemmed lights in a rolling landscape in which flowers “bloom” as colors morph and glow.

More than 100,000 people have visited since it opened May 19, and at least six marriage proposals have been made at the site.

The exhibit was set to close Jan. 5 but now will continue through June 30 because it has “captured an international audience, significantly exceeding all attendance expectations, with thousands of visitors arriving from around the globe,” the release said.

In Paso Robles, visitors stroll the field to get the full immersive feel of being surrounded by an exhibit that combines art, light and technology. It’s the artist’s first entirely solar-powered U.S. exhibit and is larger in size — it covers 15 acres — than his previous works. Munro created his first field in 2016 at Uluru, the sacred place also known as Ayer’s Rock, in Australia’s Northern Territory. That temporary exhibit has been extended through Dec. 31, 2020.

