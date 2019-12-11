× Naval Air Station Corpus Christi Lifts Lockdown After Suspect Is Detained, Base Says

Naval Air Station Corpus Christi was placed on lockdown for about an hour Wednesday morning and a suspect was taken into custody, NAS Corpus Christi said on Facebook.

No shots were fired and no injuries have been reported, according to Navy spokeswoman Lt. Cmdr. Megan Isaac.

The shelter-in-place order has since been lifted, and the gates to the base were opened for normal traffic, the base said.

Corpus Christi police are not on the Naval Air Station base but were called to assist with traffic control, according to a spokesperson for the department.

The reason for the lockdown is not clear, but the alert comes just days after a gunman killed three people and injured several others at Naval Air Station Pensacola in Florida. The suspect in that case was identified as a Saudi national who was in a flight training program at the station.

On December 4, a sailor at the Pearl Harbor Naval Shipyard in Hawaii shot and killed two people before killing himself, authorities said.