Oakland Official Proposes Using Cruise Ship to House 1,000 Homeless People

The president of the Oakland City Council in the San Francisco Bay Area is proposing bringing a cruise ship to the city’s port to house up to 1,000 homeless people.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Rebecca Kaplan told a city council meeting Tuesday she has been contacted by cruise ship companies about providing a ship for emergency housing.

She says she plans to bring a proposal to the council in January.

Kaplan says the cruise ship companies are talking about where to anchor with the Port of Oakland, which would have to approve a contract before a ship could use the port.