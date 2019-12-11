Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News Live

Oakland Official Proposes Using Cruise Ship to House 1,000 Homeless People

Posted 8:39 AM, December 11, 2019, by
A cruise ship is seen docked in Southampton, England, in this file photo from Jan. 21, 2006. (Credit: Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)

A cruise ship is seen docked in Southampton, England, in this file photo from Jan. 21, 2006. (Credit: Graeme Robertson/Getty Images)

The president of the Oakland City Council in the San Francisco Bay Area is proposing bringing a cruise ship to the city’s port to house up to 1,000 homeless people.

The San Francisco Chronicle reports Rebecca Kaplan told a city council meeting Tuesday she has been contacted by cruise ship companies about providing a ship for emergency housing.

She says she plans to bring a proposal to the council in January.

Kaplan says the cruise ship companies are talking about where to anchor with the Port of Oakland, which would have to approve a contract before a ship could use the port.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.