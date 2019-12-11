Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News Live

Overturned Lamborghini Abandoned on Angeles Crest Highway, Spurring Search for Owner

Posted 9:31 AM, December 11, 2019, by
An abandoned Lamborghini was found after it landed upside down on Angeles Crest Highway on Dec. 11, 2019. (Credit: Loudlabs)

A fire-engine-red Lamborghini was found upside down and abandoned on a canyon road early Wednesday morning, and authorities are now searching for its driver.

The California Highway Patrol responded to the scene on Angeles Crest Highway near Altadena and found the overturned and empty luxury vehicle with droplets of blood around it, Sgt. Adam Bender said.

Video from the scene shows the upended Lamborghini with its emergency lights still flashing as investigators combed the scene. Debris appeared to be scattered several feet away from the car.

Investigators were looking for the person who abandoned the car, which has Oregon license plates. It wasn’t immediately clear whether the driver and the car’s owner were the same person.

