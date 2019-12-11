Video: Dog Sprayed With Raid During Burglary in Norwalk; 2 People Sought

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Investigators sought the public's help Wednesday identifying two people recorded on video burglarizing a Norwalk home late last week, one of them spraying the residents' dogs with bug spray.

The burglary happened around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Security video posted to Facebook by a family member, Joyce Chao, shows a man and a woman entering the residence. The man apparently sprays two dogs as the woman followed behind and appeared cover her face while pointing at one of the animals.

Another video captured the man searching a bedroom as he continued to hold the spray. A cat sitting on the bed watches him before jumping off, footage shows.

In a third clip, the woman is heard apparently speaking to the man, calling him "Bryce."

"They broke the back window and climbed in, spraying our dogs and cats with Raid as they went through the house," Chao said of the burglars in a Facebook post hours after the incident. "Mike’s mom had just gotten back from Taiwan after bringing grandpa here for our wedding and hadn’t even unpacked yet - they took her jewelry and every single red envelope relatives had sent for the wedding."

The perpetrators tried to disable the security cameras by ripping out the video receiver box and disconnecting the WiFi, Chao said. But the cameras managed to record some footage.

The burglars got away with three firearms and $18,000 worth of Louis Vuitton purses and backpacks, according to the Sheriff's Department.

Chao said the family initially couldn't find one of the pets, Kuppo. They searched the neighborhood for three hours before finding her "under a pile of stuff" in one of the bedrooms, she added.

In an update Monday, Chao said the dogs and cat appeared to be doing OK.

"We have noticed some decreased appetite and vomiting in one of the dogs that may or may not be related to the incident, but overall they are stable," she said.

The Sheriff's Department called on the public's help identifying the burglars on Wednesday.

"These #burglary suspects sprayed the victim's dogs with Raid bug spray. Who does that??" said a tweet from the agency's Norwalk station.

Officials described the perpetrators as a man and a woman between 25 to 35 years old.

The man had a full beard and was wearing a hooded sweater and sweatpants, according to officials. The woman was wearing a white sweater, a white beanie and black leggings.

Anyone with information can contact Detective Lopez by calling 562-863-8711 or 562-466-5421, or emailing jjlopez@lasd.org.