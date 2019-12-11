Santa Ana Police Release Video of Robbery Suspect Who Got Away With $3,000

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Ana police on Wednesday released surveillance video and images of a man who violently kicked open the door of a clerk's office during a robbery earlier this month as they sought to identify and apprehend him.

The incident took place at Peters Mini Market in the 5100 block of West 17th Street on the afternoon of Dec. 1, according to the Santa Ana Police Department.

The man got away with more than $3,000 in cash, police said.

Chip Yost reports for the KTLA 5 News at 1 on Dec. 11, 2019.