Santa Rosa Police Officer Put on Leave After Shooting at Man Pointing Umbrella at Cars

A Santa Rosa police officer has been placed on administrative leave after shooting at a man who authorities say aimed an umbrella at passing vehicles and the lawman over the weekend, while pretending it was a rifle.

Officials detailed the shooting in an update released Tuesday. Police received phone calls around 12:35 p.m. Saturday reporting that a man was carrying what was believed to be a rifle and pointing it at drivers on Guerneville Road in Sonoma County. Police later identified the suspect as Joshua Oceguera.

Officer Stephen Darden arrived roughly seven minutes later. From 90 to 100 yards away — roughly the length of a football field — Darden saw Oceguera point what he also believed was a rifle at passing cars, making a recoiling motion while doing so.

Darden exited his police vehicle with a rifle and over a public address system, told Oceguera to show his hands. He turned toward the officer and pointed the long, dark object at the lawman.

