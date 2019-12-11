× Sheriff’s Department Seeks Help Identifying Calimesa Bank Robbery Suspect

Authorities asked the public for help Wednesday in identifying the suspect in a bank robbery in Calimesa last week.

The robbery occurred shortly after 2:10 p.m. at a bank located in the 1100 block of Calimesa Boulevard.

Deputies arrived at the scene within minutes, but the robber had already fled with an undisclosed amount of cash, the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department stated in a news release following the incident.

No one inside the bank was injured during the robbery.

Investigators later obtained surveillance video from the bank and released images of the suspect.

The man was described as possibly being white. He stood between 5 feet, 5 inches and 5 feet, 8 inches tall and was about 55 years old. He was last seen wearing a short-sleeved checkered shirt with a white long-sleeve undershirt and a brown hat.

Anyone with information about the robbery or the identity of the suspect is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department at 951-922-7100.