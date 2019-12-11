Suspect in Seemingly Random Attack on Man in Santa Monica Faces Elder Abuse Charge: Police

Santa Monica police said Wednesday a suspect in the seemingly random, brutal attack of an “elderly” man has been charged just days after his arrest.

Joseph Jean Gilbert was charged with elder abuse by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office on Tuesday, three days after officers responded to the assault in the 1100 block of 7th Street just before 12:30 p.m., according to police.

The suspect allegedly struck the victim in the face, leaving him with “significant facial trauma,” police wrote in a news release.

Authorities said the assault was unprovoked and Gilbert was later found near the 800 block of Ocean Avenue in Palisades Park. He was taken into custody without incident.

Gilbert’s booking photo shows his face bloodied near his right eye, an injury police said was sustained prior to his arrest and actually helped investigators identity him.

The 30-year-old was being held on $130,000 bail with his next court date scheduled for Dec. 24, according to inmate records.