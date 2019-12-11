The Who: MOVING ON! Las Vegas Residency is coming to The Colosseum at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas in May of 2020. Tickets go on sale Friday at 10AM at ticketmaster.com. Watch the KTLA 5 Morning News on Thursday, December 12 for your chance to win 2 tickets to see The Who in Las Vegas on May 7, 2020, plus a 2-night stay at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas on May 7 and May 8, 2020. Transportation is not included in the prize. Good luck!

