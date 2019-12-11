Thieves Make Off With Christmas Decorations in Valencia

Posted 10:45 PM, December 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:48PM, December 11, 2019
Data pix.

Thieves stole Christmas decorations from the front yards of at least two Valencia homes on Friday, and at least one of the capers was caught on camera, officials said.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department Santa Clarita Valley Station Detective Bureau at 661-255-1121, ext. 5146. Suspicious activity recorded on video may be sent via email to SantaClaritaMedia@lasd.org.

Nerissa Knight reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 11, 2019.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.