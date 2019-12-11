Video Shows ‘Gruesome’ Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian in Florence Neighborhood of South L.A.

The Los Angeles Police Department on Wednesday released video of the aftermath of a fatal hit-and-run crash in the Florence neighborhood of South L.A. amid the ongoing search for the driver.

The crash occurred about 9:20 p.m. Dec. 4 near the intersection of Avalon Boulevard and 81st Street.

A black Ford Fusion was heading south on Avalon when it struck a pedestrian who was crossing the street, according to LAPD.

“The force of the impact caused him to become lodged on top of the suspect’s vehicle’s hood and windshield area,” police said in a news release Wednesday.

The driver continued south with the victim still lodged on the hood for about 150 feet. The driver then “aggressively” pressed on the brakes, causing the victim to fall off the vehicle and onto the road, police said.

The video released Wednesday shows the victim falling off the hood before the driver backs up and continues driving moments later.

The driver did not stop or help the victim, police said.

Authorities described the incident as “gruesome.”

The victim, identified as Rufino Miranda, 47, was rushed to a hospital, where he later died from his injuries, police said.

No further details about the incident or the driver have been released.

A $50,000 reward is being offered for information in the case leading to the apprehension and conviction of the person involved.

Anyone with information can call 213-842-3917 or 323- 421-2500.