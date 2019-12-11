× Winnetka Crash Involving FedEx Truck Leaves Man Dead: LAFD

A FedEx truck and a passenger vehicle collided on a residential street in Winnetka Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 7000 block of Corbin Avenue, near Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department said. He has not yet been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials provided no further details.

Check back for updates on this developing story.