Winnetka Crash Involving FedEx Truck Leaves Man Dead: LAFD

Posted 8:35 AM, December 11, 2019, by and , Updated at 08:44AM, December 11, 2019
A Google Maps image shows the 7000 block of Corbin Avenue in Winnetka.

A FedEx truck and a passenger vehicle collided on a residential street in Winnetka Wednesday morning, leaving one person dead, authorities said.

The crash happened around 6:50 a.m. in the 7000 block of Corbin Avenue, near Sherman Way, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department.

A man was pronounced dead at the scene, the Fire Department said. He has not yet been identified.

No other injuries were reported.

Officials provided no further details.

