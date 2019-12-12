2 L.A. County Sheriff’s Deputies Plead Not Guilty to Perjury, Filing False Reports

Two Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies accused of falsifying records and committing perjury to give other officers a break on traffic tickets both pleaded not guilty to felony charges Thursday.

Michael Berk, 58, and Justin Fisk, 41, are accused of falsifying records to give officers who were speeding less serious driving citations between September and November 2016, according to prosecutors. They both worked for the Santa Clarita station of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department.

“Instead of issuing speeding tickets to the drivers, both defendants allegedly issued citations for not having proof of insurance, even though the drivers had valid insurance at the time,” reads a news release from the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

A Los Angeles deputy police chief told a sheriff’s captain about the alleged misconduct, prosecutors said.

Berk was charged with four counts each of filing a false report and faces up to five years in prison if convicted, according to prosecutors. Fisk faces two counts each of filing a false report and perjury and could receive up to three years and eight months in prison.

Authorities said they were previously both held on $25,000 bail and are scheduled to appear in court on Feb. 7.