Authorities Shut Down Unlicensed Cannabis Dispensary in Palms

Authorities shut down an unlicensed cannabis dispensary Thursday afternoon in Palms, taking multiple suspects into custody.

Officers with the state Department of Consumer Affairs and Los Angeles Police Department served a search warrant about 1:50 p.m. to Save Greens, 11221 Venice Blvd., according to preliminary information provided by the LAPD and the Bureau of Cannabis Control.

“In California, we have a challenge with the illegal cannabis market, and as we’re trying to stand up the legal industry, we’re also trying to minimize the illegal industry,” said Alex Traverso, a spokesman for the Bureau of Cannabis Control. “Part of that is following up on complaints we receive about unlicensed shops, and a pretty large portion of the unlicensed shops happen to be in Southern California.”

The bureau receives hundreds of complaints about unlicensed dispensaries, Traverso said.

