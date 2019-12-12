Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected in Death of Woman in Whittier

Posted 11:49 PM, December 12, 2019, by
The Hoover Hotel, 7035 Greenleaf Ave. in Whittier, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

The Hoover Hotel, 7035 Greenleaf Ave. in Whittier, as viewed in a Google Street View image.

Carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected after a woman was found dead inside an Uptown Whittier apartment on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman, estimated to be in her 70s, was found unresponsive about 1 p.m. in her unit at the Hoover Hotel apartments, 7035 Greeneaf Ave., Whittier Police Department Sgt. Gonzalo Ponce said.

No foul play was suspected, he said. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death.

The source of the possible carbon monoxide was not available.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.