Carbon Monoxide Poisoning Suspected in Death of Woman in Whittier

Carbon monoxide poisoning was suspected after a woman was found dead inside an Uptown Whittier apartment on Thursday afternoon, authorities said.

The woman, estimated to be in her 70s, was found unresponsive about 1 p.m. in her unit at the Hoover Hotel apartments, 7035 Greeneaf Ave., Whittier Police Department Sgt. Gonzalo Ponce said.

No foul play was suspected, he said. The Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner will determine an official cause of death.

The source of the possible carbon monoxide was not available.