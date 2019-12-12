× Driver Sentenced for 2016 Hit-and-Run Death of Motorcyclist in Pasadena

A judge sentenced a man to 17 years in state prison Thursday in connection with a hit-and-run crash in a stolen Tesla that left a 60-year-old Pasadena man dead in 2016, authorities said.

Donta Antoine Fox, 23, of Pasadena pleaded no contest last week to a charge of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office. He also admitted to fleeing the scene of a crime, and that he had a prior felony conviction for burglary in 2016.

Fox was at the wheel of an allegedly stolen Tesla Model S on Oct. 6, 2016, when he crashed into a motorcycle being driven by 60-year-old Oscar Chavez of Pasadena at Washington Boulevard and Marengo Avenue, prosecutors said.

Chavez died at the scene of the crash. Fox fled and remained at large for well over a year until he was arrested in June of 2018, according to police and Los Angeles County booking records.

Fox was initially charged with murder, vehicular manslaughter, hit-and-run resulting in death and auto theft, prosecutors said at the time.

If he had been convicted as originally charged, Fox cold have faced up to 36 years to life in state prison.