Ex-Clippers Player ‘Big Baby’ Davis Gets Community Service, Must Pay $104K for Assault Outside WeHo Nightclub

Former Los Angeles Clippers player Glen “Big Baby” Davis must complete 320 hours of community labor and pay $104,479 in restitution for assaulting another man outside a West Hollywood nightclub last year.

As part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors, Davis pleaded no contest to a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Davis, a 33 year-old resident of Tarzana, threw the victim into a wall outside a club located in the 600 block of Robertson Boulevard on April 8, 2018,

Prosecutors said the charge against him will be reduced to a misdemeanor at his sentencing on Dec. 15, 2020 — so long as he completes the community labor and does not break any other laws.

Davis played for the Clippers as a forward and center from 2007 to 2015 and was a member of the Boston Celtics team that took home the 2008 NBA title, according to ESPN.