Ex-Clippers Player ‘Big Baby’ Davis Gets Community Service, Must Pay $104K for Assault Outside WeHo Nightclub

Posted 3:39 PM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 03:51PM, December 12, 2019
Former Clippers player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has pleaded no contest to a felony count of battery in connection with an altercation outside a West Hollywood club, prosecutors said Thursday.(Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Former Clippers player Glen “Big Baby” Davis has pleaded no contest to a felony count of battery in connection with an altercation outside a West Hollywood club, prosecutors said Thursday.(Credit: Luis Sinco / Los Angeles Times)

Former Los Angeles Clippers player Glen “Big Baby” Davis must complete 320 hours of community labor and pay $104,479 in restitution for assaulting another man outside a West Hollywood nightclub last year.

As part of a plea deal reached with prosecutors, Davis pleaded no contest to a felony count of battery with serious bodily injury, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office announced Thursday.

Davis, a 33 year-old resident of Tarzana, threw the victim into a wall outside a club located in the 600 block of Robertson Boulevard on April 8, 2018,

Prosecutors said the charge against him will be reduced to a misdemeanor at his sentencing on Dec. 15, 2020 — so long as he completes the community labor and does not break any other laws.

Davis played for the Clippers as a forward and center from 2007 to 2015 and was a member of the Boston Celtics team that took home the 2008 NBA title, according to ESPN.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.