Family of Saugus High School Shooting Victim Carols in Her Honor

Friends and family members of a 15-year-old girl who lost her life in last month's shooting attack at Saugus High School headed out into the community Thursday to sing Christmas carols and collect food for the needy in her honor.

Gracie Anne Muehlberger was killed along with Dominic Blackwell, 14, when a classmate opened fire on Nov. 14. Three other students were wounded before the shooter turned the gun on himself, officials said.

Chris Wolfe reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 12, 2019.