Security cameras are meant to make people feel safer in their homes, but one Calabasas family found the opposite to be the case after a hacker apparently seized control of their Ring security camera system on Wednesday and delivered disturbing messages.

Some of the comments were sexually explicit, and resident Tammy Sue Roberts, adding that she the cameras were purchased and installed in recent weeks.

Kimberly Cheng reports for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 12, 2019.