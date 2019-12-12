BREAKING: Senate Approves Resolution Recognizing Armenian Genocide Over Opposition From Trump, Turkey

Holiday Gifts that Give Back With UNICEF USA

Posted 12:56 PM, December 12, 2019
Regional Managing Director for UNICEF USA Amber Hill  joined us live with gifts that give back.  At UNICEF USA, the goal is to help children around the globe survive and thrive. Give a better future for children this holiday season by heading to their website.

