L.A. City Attorney Sues FAA Over Plane Noise at Hollywood Burbank Airport

Los Angeles City Atty. Mike Feuer’s office filed a lawsuit against the Federal Aviation Administration on Thursday in an attempt to seek relief for residents in the south San Fernando Valley who say they have been bombarded by airplane noise for the last two years.

The lawsuit filed in the U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals in Los Angeles alleges that the FAA has not followed the departure procedures the agency published in 2017 and instead has allowed airplanes departing from Hollywood Burbank Airport to fly over areas where they have historically not flown, predominantly over some communities in the southern part of the valley.

“We’re fighting to get relief for tens of thousands of residents and businesses who have borne the brunt of increased noise and other impacts from these flights, and we’re urging the court to take a couple of different steps,” Feuer said Thursday at a news conference announcing the suit.

The lawsuit seeks to have the FAA redirect flights to the paths that were used before the implementation of the Southern California Metroplex of its Next Generation Air Transportation System, known as NextGen.

Very proud to partner with Councilmembers @PaulKrekorian and @PaulKoretzCD5 in taking on the FAA. https://t.co/cKtrnm3F51 — LA City Attorney (@CityAttorneyLA) December 12, 2019