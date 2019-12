Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The Los Angeles City Council declared "Don E. Corsini Day" on Wednesday to honor KTLA's general manager, who is preparing to retire after some five decades in the television news business. A veteran of the Los Angeles market and a legend in the industry, Corsini leaves KTLA after helming a major expansion in news hours over his more than 10 years at the station. This segment ran on the KTLA 5 News at 3 on Dec. 11, 2019.