LAPD Investigating Home Invasion Robbery at Rapper TMG Fresh’s Encino Mansion

An investigation is underway after an early morning home invasion robbery was reported at the Encino mansion of rapper TMG Fresh, the Los Angeles Police Department reported Thursday.

The robbery was reported about 2:30 a.m. in the 4300 block of Hayvenhurst Ave., an LAPD official told KTLA.

LAPD did not confirm which items were stolen from the 14,000 square-foot-mansion, but reportedly a large amount of cash and valuable watches were taken worth several millions of dollars.

It's unclear if anyone was home at the time of the robbery.

The robbers were still at large, but a description was not available.