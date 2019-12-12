LAPD Officer Charged With Fondling Body of Dead Woman

Prosecutors filed a felony charge Thursday against a Los Angeles police officer accused of inappropriately touching the breasts of a dead woman while investigating her overdose earlier this year, officials said.

Los Angeles Police Department Officer II David Rene Rojas, 27, described as a 4-year veteran of the department, faces a count of having sexual contact with human remains, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office and county booking records.

The alleged crime, which LAPD Chief Michel Moore described as “disgusting,” took place on Oct. 20 when Rojas and his partner responded to the fatal overdose of a woman, officials said.

“While he was alone in the room, the defendant allegedly touched the woman’s breasts,” DA’s office spokesman Greg Risling said in a written statement.

The misconduct was discovered when Rojas’ body camera footage was reviewed on Nov. 11, LAPD officials said.

“Investigators from the Los Angeles Police Department’s Internal Affairs Criminal Investigations Division worked diligently to complete their investigation, which was presented to the district attorney’s office on Dec. 10,” police said in a written statement.

The Los Angeles Police Protective League, the union representing LAPD officers, has said if the allegations are founded, it will not defend Rojas in court.

“Our entire board of directors express our sincere apology to the family of the deceased, who should not have to suffer because of what has allegedly occurred,” LAPPL President Lt. Craig Lally said last week. “We want the family to know that this alleged behavior is repugnant, reprehensible and indefensible.”

Rojas was arrested shortly before noon and released from jail Thursday afternoon after posting $20,000 bail, officials said. His arraignment hearing was yet to be scheduled.

If convicted as charged, Rojas could face up to three years in state prison.

KTLA’s Erika Martin contributed to this report.