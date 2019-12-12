× LAX Chief to Step Down Following Scrutiny Over Side Job on Corporate Board

The chief of Los Angeles World Airports will step down at the end of this month following questions from The Times about whether she received proper approval to accept a paid board position at an outside company.

In what could amount to a violation of city ethics rules, Deborah Flint accepted a board of director job with Honeywell International without getting formal approval, records show.

Flint, whose official title is chief executive officer of Los Angeles World Airports, will earn at least $100,000 a year working for the North Carolina-based aerospace systems and consumer products company. She also has received stock.

City ethics rules require that certain officials get written approval to accept outside employment. In Flint’s case, that approval would have to come from the Board of Airport Commissioners, said Rob Wilcox, a spokesman for the city attorney’s office.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.