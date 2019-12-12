× Man Fatally Shot in El Monte

Detectives sought clues after a man was found shot and mortally wounded in El Monte early Thursday, officials said.

El Monte Police Department officers responded to a report of a “person down” about 1:20 a.m. in the 4000 block of Peck Road, Deputy Marvin Crowder of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’ Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

“Upon their arrival, officers discovered the victim, a male Hispanic, lying on the ground, suffering from a gunshot wound to the upper torso,” Crowder said.

Paramedics took the wounded man to a hospital, where he was soon pronounced dead.

No information regarding a suspect description or motive was available.

“Detectives are canvassing the area for potential witnesses and video surveillance that could have captured the incident,” Crowder said.

The victim’s identity was not released pending positive identification and notification of family by coroner’s officials.

The Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau is assisting El Monte police with the investigation.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.