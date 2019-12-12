Metro Will Offer Free Train, Bus Service in L.A. County on Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve

In an effort to help Angelenos travel safely to and from their Christmas Eve and New Year’s Eve destinations, Metro is offering free public transportation both nights in Los Angeles County, officials said this week.

From 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., riders won’t have to pay the usual cost to travel by rail or bus, according to the L.A. County Metropolitan Transportation Authority.

All Metro station gates will be unlatched for the 5-hour period, while everyone will be able to board the bus for free between those hours.

New Year’s Eve will also feature 24-hour rail service.

On Christmas Day and New Year’s Day, Metro will run a Sunday/holiday schedule — meaning bus lines that don’t typically operate on Sundays won’t run on either of those Wednesdays.

However, Metro will offer extra service for those heading to the Rose Parade on Jan. 1.

Holiday events may also impact some bus routes, according to Metro.

