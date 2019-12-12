Most of California — Including All of SoCal — Is Drought Free After Series of Storms, Officials Say

Bolstered by recent heavy rain, almost all of California is completely out of drought, according to the latest report from the U.S. Drought Monitor.

The data, released Thursday, shows that there is no drought in 96.4% of the state. Only sections of California that border Oregon have any lingering dryness.

Another week of above-average rainfall and mountain snow in the region helped saturate California, erasing most of the dryness and making up for a slow start to the water year that began Oct. 1, experts said.

Last week, about 85.3% of the state was considered abnormally dry, according to the federal monitor, which is produced jointly by the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, the U.S. Department of Agriculture and the Drought Mitigation Center at the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

A series of storms that began drenching the state on-and-off from before Thanksgiving through this past weekend resulted in precipitation totals that are well above normal for much of the southern two-thirds of California at this point in the season, the Los Angeles Times reports.

This time last year, parts of Southern California were still mired in severe to extreme drought, according to the monitor. Only 7%, a section primarily in the Sierra, recorded no drought; but the vast majority of the state — about 75% — was mired in at least moderate drought.

Overall, California has had an exceptional water year, with a very wet winter pulling the state completely out of drought for the first time since late 2011.

The rain has boosted the state’s reservoirs, many of which are at or above their historical averages, according to the California Department of Water Resources.

In the Sierra Nevada, recent snowfall has been a boon for the snowpack, a critical source for the state’s water supply. The central and southern parts of the range are above normal as of Thursday, while the Northern Sierra is at 96% of normal, according to the department.