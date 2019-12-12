Watch live: House Judiciary Committee Resumes Debates on Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Mountain Lion Headed to ‘Suitable Habitat’ After Being Tranquilized in Simi Valley Neighborhood

Posted 7:23 AM, December 12, 2019, by , Updated at 07:27AM, December 12, 2019


A mountain lion will be headed back into the mountains after it was tranquilized and captured in a Simi Valley neighborhood Thursday morning.

Just after 5:15 a.m., the Simi Valley Police Department sent out an alert warning resident in the area of Belburn Place, North Broadmoor Avenue and Bancock Street that a mountain lion had been seen in someone’s backyard.

The mountain lion was still in the yard feeding on a raccoon when officials arrived, California Department of Fish and Wildlife Lt. Kory Collins said.

It took several doses of tranquilizer to finally sedate the big cat, which Collins said was a male weighing about 100 pounds.

Officials then loaded the safely bound mountain lion into the back of a pickup truck to be transported.

“We’re going to take it back up to the mountains to a suitable habitat,” Collins said.

The mountain lion was not wearing a tracking collar, which Collins said are placed by the National Park Service.

He said the two agencies would be in contact about the incident.

