O.C. Family’s SUV Stolen Hours Before Daughter Was Set to Leave for U.S. Army Assignment

A family is desperately seeking help to recover their SUV that was stolen from the driveway of their Garden Grove home Thursday just hours before the daughter was set to leave the country for a military assignment.

The vehicle was taken about 3:15 a.m. in the area of Trask Avenue and Harbor Boulevard. At the time, the young woman, a U.S. Army member, was preparing to head out to catch a flight to Japan, where she will be stationed for three years, according to family members.

She was taking her daughter and all of their personal belongings were in the vehicle -- including the woman's birth certificate, military papers and passports.

The woman and her father tried to give chase, but the thief nearly ran both over, according to the family. The driver knocked over a palm tree and mailbox, as well as damaged a cinder block wall.

The vehicle is a white 2006 Infiniti QX56.

Chip Yost reports from Garden Grove for the KTLA 5 News on Dec. 12, 2019.