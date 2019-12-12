× Police Shoot, Kill Mentally Distressed Man Armed With Knife in Orange

A knife-wielding man experiencing mental distress was fatally shot by police in Orange Thursday, officers said.

One of the man’s family members called 911 around 11:30 a.m. to report that he was suicidal and armed at a residence on the 6900 block of East Magdalena Drive, according to a tweet from Orange police and Sgt. Phil McMullin.

Responding officers found the man in the street, and he came toward them with the knife, investigators said.

The man allegedly did not comply with the officers’ commands.

Police said they tried to use less-lethal methods to take the man into custody, but did not specify which.

At some point, police opened fire and the man was struck. He died at the scene, officials said.

Authorities have not released the decedent’s name.

Samantha Vigueras, who lives in the neighborhood, said she heard screaming all morning. She says she called police herself, but they were already at the scene and said they were “handling the situation.”

A short time later, she heard around 10 to 15 gunshots. Once the gunfire died down, Vigueras says she walked outside and saw a body on the street.

The knife was recovered at the scene, officers said.

The Orange County District Attorney’s Office will investigate the shooting and whether the department was justified in its use of lethal force.

