Rose Parade Preview #3: Burbank Rose Parade Float

Posted 8:33 AM, December 12, 2019, by and
Data pix.

Gayle Anderson was live in Burbank to continue our series of reports previewing the 2020 Rose Parade Floats and saluting the self builders of Rose Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle learned about the Burbank Tournament of Roses Association’s 2020 float entitled “2020 Rise Up.”

The Burbank Tournament of Roses Association is one of six organizations that is described as a self builder, meaning the nonprofit, all volunteer organization does all of its own design, construction, decoration, and fundraising.

The community of Burbank has been producing floats for the Tournament of Roses Parade since 1914.

