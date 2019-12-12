× San Diego Halts Enforcement of Controversial Ban on Foam Containers

San Diego has halted enforcement of its new ban on polystyrene foam products in the wake of a lawsuit filed by the restaurant industry.

City officials say they’ve decided to reverse course and conduct a thorough analysis of the ban’s effects on the environment, which the lawsuit contends the city was legally obligated to do before adopting the controversial law.

The city’s retreat is a setback for environmental groups that say the ban will reduce local waste that isn’t biodegradable. They also say it will keep foam products out of waterways, where they poison the food supply if eaten by fish.

Those groups said Wednesday that they still expect the law to take effect in San Diego once city officials complete the environmental analysis, which could take more than a year.

