SuperShuttle Says It Will End Service to LAX on Dec. 31

SuperShuttle, the shared van ride that serves passengers heading to and from Southern California airports, will cease operations to Los Angeles International Airport on Dec. 31, according to a letter to one of its franchisees.

The letter, dated Dec. 10, says, “SuperShuttle plans to honor all reservations and walk-up requests for service through that date but has already stopped accepting reservations for service after Dec. 31, 2019.”

Attempts to reach Mark Friedman, identified as general manager in the letter’s signature line, were unsuccessful Thursday morning. SuperShuttle executives could not be reached for comment Thursday.

Efforts to book a SuperShuttle shared van online from downtown L.A. to LAX for every date from Jan. 1 to Jan. 15 were returned Thursday morning with the message, “We’re sorry but we don’t have any rides available for the date and time you selected on your departure flight.”

