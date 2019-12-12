Suspect Arrested in Killing of Woman Found in Unincorporated Moreno Valley

A suspect in the slaying of a 25-year-old Riverside woman found dead in an unincorporated area of Moreno Valley has been arrested, authorities said Thursday.

Cainen Cameron Chamber, 38, was taken into custody several months after deputies found the dead body of Ciara Harrison in the 9000 block of Box Springs Mountain Road, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department.

They were called to the area on April 23 at about 12:11 p.m., sheriff’s officials said.

Investigators identified Chamber as a suspect with the help of the public and he remains in custody at Larry D. Smith Correctional Facility, officials said.

Authorities have not said how she died or whether she and Chamber knew each other.

No other details have been released as the investigation continues.

Anyone with information is asked to reach Investigator Rodriguez at 951-486-6700 or Investigator Barajas with the Central Homicide Unit at 951-955-2777. Tips can also be submitted by filling out this online form.