Woman Sexually Assaulted as She Slept in Bed in Riverside; Attacker Sought

Police are on the hunt for a man who they say broke into a home in Riverside’s Sycamore Canyon neighborhood and sexually assaulted a woman as she slept in bed on Wednesday.

The crime took place about 2:40 a.m. in the 5800 block of Fair Isle Drive, the Riverside Police Department said in a written statement.

“The suspect entered the apartment and committed a sexual assault on a female resident while she slept,” according to the statement. “This woke up the victim who alerted her husband sleeping next to her, which caused the suspect to run out of the apartment.”

Officers conducted an “extensive” area search but did not find the attacker, police said.

He was described as a Latino man between 35 and 40 years old, about 5 feet, 4 inches tall and between 180 and 200 pounds. He had a dark complexion with dark, short hair, and wore all dark clothing.

The victim worked with a sketch artist to create an image of the suspect.

Anyone with information was urged to contact Riverside police Detective Janet Ramos at 951-826-8716 or jramos@riversideca.gov. Tips may also be submitted anonymously via email at rpdtips@riversideca.gov.

RIVERSIDE: Detectives are asking for the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation. Click on the link to our Facebook page for the official press release and suspect sketch.https://t.co/bbfrd38jWk pic.twitter.com/FAtVjp7a5A — City of Riverside Police Department (@RiversidePolice) December 13, 2019