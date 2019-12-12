“Your Face Smells Like Peppermint!” with Jonathan Bennett | The News Director’s Office

Watch live: House Judiciary Committee Resumes Debates on Articles of Impeachment Against Trump

Posted 5:48 AM, December 12, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:46AM, December 12, 2019

On this fetch episode of the podcast, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett stops by to talk about career, carbs, Christmas, and more! Jonathan shares behind-the-scenes stories from hosting Cake Wars, Halloween Wars, and the newest cake competition, Holiday Wars. Jonathan also opens up about his career and how the path unfolded for him. He also reveals his true feelings about being recognized as his Mean Girls role, Aaron Samuels, on a daily basis.

Episode quotes

Find out who you are and do it on purpose.”

-Dolly Parton

