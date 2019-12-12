“Your Face Smells Like Peppermint!” with Jonathan Bennett | The News Director’s Office

On this fetch episode of the podcast, Mean Girls star Jonathan Bennett stops by to talk about career, carbs, Christmas, and more! Jonathan shares behind-the-scenes stories from hosting Cake Wars, Halloween Wars, and the newest cake competition, Holiday Wars. Jonathan also opens up about his career and how the path unfolded for him. He also reveals his true feelings about being recognized as his Mean Girls role, Aaron Samuels, on a daily basis.
