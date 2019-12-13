× 5 People Sought in Walgreens Armed Robbery After Ditching Car During Police Pursuit

Five people are on the run after robbing a Garden Grove Walgreens and leading law enforcement on a pursuit Friday morning, police said.

At 4:10 a.m., five people, believed to be all male, entered the Walgreens located on the 12000 block of Euclid Street.

One of the five was armed with a handgun who proceeded to jump over the pharmacy counter and took several bottles of codeine and other merchandise, according to a news release from the Garden Grove Police Department.

The culprits then fled the store in a car and led police on a short chase going northbound on Euclid Street.

During the pursuit, the fleeing vehicle abruptly caught on fire and stopped at the intersection of Euclid and Cerritos streets, police said.

All occupants exited and fled on foot, leaving behind evidence and personal property, police said.

A handgun was retrieved with the assistance of Anaheim police and Orange County sheriff’s deputies.

Police did not release descriptions of the assailants, who all had their faces covered and were wearing dark clothing and gloves at the time of the robbery.

Anyone with information about this incident can contact Garden Grove police at 714-741-5800.