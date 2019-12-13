74-Year-Old Man Traveling With Family Goes Missing After His Bus Stops at Union Station in L.A.

A man traveling with his family from Las Vegas has gone missing at Los Angeles’ Union Station, and police are asking for help finding him.

Rufino Dacasin, 74, went missing at about 9 a.m. on Friday when Los Angeles Police Department officers assigned to Union Station in downtown L.A. were notified of his disappearance.

He is described as Asian with short black hair and brown eyes, 5 feet tall and weighing 110 pounds.

The bus in which Dacasin was traveling made a stop in Riverside then proceeded to Union Station with his family members still on board. While at Union Station, Dacasin went missing, according to police.

If you see Dacasin, contact police at 213-922-1410.