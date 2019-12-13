8 Injured in Crash Involving School Bus in Lake Elsinore

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Eight people were injured in a crash involving a school bus in Lake Elsinore Friday morning, Cal Fire Riverside said.

Two people suffered serious injuries and four suffered moderate ones after a van and a school bus collided in the 1400 block of Morro Way at about 7:32 a.m., authorities said.

All those hurt in the early morning crash were taken to nearby hospitals.

Seven students who were not injured in the crash were all "released to the school district," fire officials said.

The crash was reported near the Elsinore Naval and Military School.

No information was available on the cause of the collision and no further details were available.

