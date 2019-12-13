Baby Born at Illinois Hospital at 12:12 on 12/12 During Final Full Moon of Decade

An Illinois woman gave birth to a baby boy at 12:12 a.m. on Dec. 12 — coinciding with the last full moon of the decade, KTLA sister station KTVI in St. Louis reports.

Denarrika Fisher and Charles Bell, of Belleville, Illinois, welcomed their baby boy Denarius into the world at HSHS St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in the Women and Infants Center.

“He was originally due on December 30 but decided to come early for this numeric and lunar coincidence,” a statement from the hospital read.

Both mother and child are healthy. The hospital says that the nursing staff informed the mother of the notable numeric event.

The final full moon of 2019 — and this decade — officially peaked on Dec. 12 at 12:12 a.m. The December full moon is known as the cold moon, due to the long, cold nights, according to the Farmer’s Almanac.