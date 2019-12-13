× Badger Pass, the Only Downhill Ski Area Within Yosemite National Park, Opens for the Season

Badger Pass Ski Area in Yosemite National Park is scheduled to open Friday for downhill and cross-country skiing as well as snow play. There’s about 3 feet of snow at the high point, and more may be on the way. National Weather Service forecasts say the ski area could gain up to half an inch late Friday and 1 to 2 inches on Saturday.

For downhill skiers and snowboarders, Badger Pass has 10 ski runs — about a third for beginners, half intermediate and the rest advanced — served by five chair lifts. There also are groomed trails for cross-country skiing and snowshoeing, and a tubing and snow play area.

The ski area is open 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily. Lift tickets cost $52 for adults (13 and older) and $25 for children. The snow tubing area costs $17 per person for a two-hour session, at 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. or 2 to 4 p.m.

Visitors staying in Yosemite Valley can take a free shuttle bus to and from the ski area located along Glacier Point Road. Check driving and weather conditions before you go at nps.gov/yose or call (209) 372-0200 (and press 1, and 1 again). Even if your vehicle has four-wheel drive, visitors are required to carry tire chains during winter travel inside Yosemite.

