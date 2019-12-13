Boy With Autism, PTSD Missing in the Upland Area

A boy has gone missing in the Upland area and police on Friday are asking for the public’s help with locating him.

Joel Calderwood has autism and post-traumatic stress disorder and is hard of hearing, according to an Upland Police Department Facebook post.

He was last seen in the 1400 block of Maxwell Street at 3:35 p.m. on Thursday. He is 5 feet 10 inches tall, weighs 120 pounds and has brown hair and brown eyes.

Calderwood wears glasses and was possibly wearing a red Spider-Man sweatshirt.

Anyone with information on Calderwood’s whereabouts can contact Upland police at 909-982-1331.